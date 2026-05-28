Barbara Werschine, former Bompard director, appointed CEO of Lanvin

Fashion house Lanvin is entering a new phase of its development. According to a report by WWD, the company has announced the appointment of Barbara Werschine as chief executive officer. This is a strategic move that signals an expansion into the lifestyle market.

Barbara Werschine was previously the chief executive officer at cashmere specialist Eric Bompard. According to Lanvin, she “successfully modernised the brand and optimised its financial performance” during her four-year tenure. Her professional background also includes the role of director of leather goods collections at Hermès. She has also held key management and development positions at Zadig & Voltaire, Celine and Louis Vuitton.

She succeeds Andy Lew, who has held the position since July 2025. Barbara Werschine will also take over responsibilities previously managed by Siddhartha Shukla. Shukla left his position as deputy general manager last March. He had spearheaded a strategy to elevate the positioning of Paris's oldest haute couture house.