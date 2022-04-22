Barbie unveils Queen Elizabeth II Doll to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee

Barbie has immortalised Queen Elizabeth II with her own doll, as part of the toy brand’s Tribute Collection to celebrate visionaries for their incredible contributions, impact and legacy as trailblazers.

The collectable doll, sculpted in the Queen’s likeness, has been released ahead of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2.

Inspired by one of the Queen’s most iconic looks, the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll is dressed in an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with miniature medallions inspired by the royal family orders.

Image: Mattel; Queen Elizabeth II Barbie

Details include the inclusion of a pink ribbon, which was given to the Queen by her father George VI, and a pale blue one by her grandfather George V.

Her regal ensemble also includes a mini tiara, based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day and matching accessories.

The Queen Elizabeth II doll will be presented in a box inspired by the Buckingham Palace interiors and printed with a crest-shaped logo and a badge commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Image: Mattel; Queen Elizabeth II Barbie

The limited-edition doll will be available at Amazon, Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis in the UK, as well as Walmart, Target and on Mattel’s website in the US.