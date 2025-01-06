Bata names new chief design officer

Footwear company Bata, headquartered in Switzerland, has named Miguel Esquide as its new chief design officer as it looks to elevate its global creative vision.

In a statement, Bata said the appointment follows its brand campaign celebrating its 130th-anniversary last year and signals its commitment to “innovation and creativity in its ongoing journey to connect with modern audiences worldwide”.

As chief design officer of Bata, Esquide will oversee the Bata brand and its extensions, including Bata RedLabel and Bata Comfit. He will be based in Padova, Italy, shaping Bata's creative direction and strengthening its brand identity to ensure that Bata is relevant for today’s consumers.

Esquide has more than two decades with renowned brands, including leading footwear design and strategy at Inditex for major labels such as Lefties, Zara, and Pull&Bear, and co-founding luxury brand 1Concept.

Commenting on the appointment, Sandeep Kataria, chief executive of Bata, said: "At Bata, we are reinforcing our commitment to design innovation by appointing a chief design officer to our executive team. This significant step reflects our vision to place design at the core of our brand's evolution - setting the stage for fresh, engaging collections that embody the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and style.

“Miguel brings a proven ability to make design both distinctive and commercially powerful. His modern approach will be key as we continue to elevate Bata's brand and inspire deeper connections with consumers worldwide."

Founded in 1894, Bata is one of the world's leading shoemakers, selling more than 150 million pairs of shoes annually. It is known for its high-quality, stylish, and comfortable footwear for men, women, and children and has a presence in more than 56 countries worldwide.

In September 2024, Bata launched a new brand campaign named ‘Make Your Way’ to celebrate its 130th anniversary, reflecting its renewed focus on style, comfort, and affordability, targeting a younger, trend-conscious audience while honouring its strong heritage.