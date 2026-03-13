Battersea Power Station Development Company names new CEO

James Saunders has been named as the new chief executive officer of Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC). He will take up the helm position for the London-based real estate developer from April 7.

To the role, Saunders brings around 18 years of experience, having moved his way up through the ranks at Quintain Ltd, the developer of Wembley Park estate. Here, he served as commercial director, chief operating officer, and eventually CEO, a role he held for six years.

During his time at Wembley Park, Saunders was credited with leading a transformation of the mixed-use destination, combining leisure, retail, offices and other cultural projects.

He will now take on a similar task at BPSDC, which is moving into its next phase of growth after a decade of transformation, the last nine months of which was led by interim CEO, Sam Cotton.

Cotton, who is due to leave the company at the end of April, is said to have played a central role in the transformation of the mixed-use estate, “helping guide the project from development through to launch and operation”, BPSDC chairman, Datuk Zaini, said.

On Saunders’s appointment, Zaini added: “As we move into the next phase of growth, his experience and leadership will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen the destination and delivering on our long-term vision.”

Battersea Power Station had functioned as a working power station up until its closure in the 1980s. It wasn’t until 2012 that a consortium of Malaysian investors rescued the site for a sum of 400 million pounds, with the intention of a full renovation.

Following a nine billion pound transformation project, the Grade II listed building eventually reopened in 2022 as a retail and leisure centre, housing 150 shops, bars and restaurants in and around the structure. The building is also home to Apple’s UK headquarters.