BCBG Max Azria confirms Albino Riganello as new creative director

BCBG Max Azria has confirmed that Albino Riganello has been its new creative director since September and will present his first collection for the brand for autumn/winter 2022 in February.

On the brand’s social media, BDBG said that it was “excited” to welcome Riganello as its creative director and that his debut collection will be exclusive to BCBG.com.

Riganello has most recently served as design director for sustainable contemporary brand Amur. He began his career at Alessandro dell’Acqua before designing for the Dolce and Gabbana, Elie Tahari, Ann Inc, St. John Knits, and Givenchy, where he was head designer of the women’s pre-collection.

In a statement, Riganello said: “I am honoured to begin my new role as BCBG Group’s creative director. BCBG Max Azria is an iconic brand that holds so much history in its DNA, and I’m looking forward to taking the brand forward into its next chapter.

“Today we live in a completely different reality than years ago, and women’s wardrobe is drastically evolving with the time. I will always have a woman’s needs in mind while designing for BCBG Max Azria; emphasising femininity, sensuality and that modern aspect that the brand is known for.”

Diane Bekhor, senior vice president at BCBG Group, added: “We are thrilled that Albino Riganello will bring his substantial knowledge and fashion industry experience to the BCBG team. Albino has an impeccable eye and extensive knowledge of the evening business, which is what BCBG Max Azria is known for.”