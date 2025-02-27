Bealls appoints three new VPs within merchandising and planning

Florida-headquartered department store retailer Bealls has announced the appointment of three new associates to key roles in its merchandising and planning departments.

Amber Reese has been named vice president, general merchandise manager for the New York and Los Angeles markets. The appointment represents a promotion for Reese, who had joined Bealls in 2019 as coast market manager before becoming divisional vice president. Prior to joining the department store, she had served in similar roles at Burlington Stores, TJ Maxx and Macy’s.

Her career trajectory mirrors that of Tracy Rajewski, who also joined Bealls in 2019 as divisional merchandise manager before now becoming VP, general merchandise manager for men’s and youth at Bealls Florida. Rajewski had previously served in buying and management roles at Ross Stores’ dd’s Discounts, as well as at TJX Corporation.

Stacy Kronenberger, meanwhile, has taken on the role of divisional vice president, divisional planning manager for Bealls’ Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Beauty. Kronenberger had previously served as merchandise manager for the Bealls banner before becoming divisional planning manager for Bealls Florida Home.

In a release, president of Bealls Inc., Tianne Doyle, said each new associate “brings unique strengths and leadership qualities” to contribute to the retailer’s long-term success. Doyle continued: “Today’s shoppers are increasingly discerning, seeking name brands and fashion at exceptional value. As the company responds to shifting consumer preferences, these leaders are focused on delivering new and exciting brands to all 660 locations across the country.”

The three new appointments come ahead of a slew of new store openings for Bealls across the US, with 25 new locations to be launched throughout 10 States this year.