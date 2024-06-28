Beauty label Diptyque makes leadership changes amid growth plans

Parisian beauty and fragrance brand Diptyque has announced a number of changes to its executive team as it continues to strive towards the goal of ensuring future sustainable growth.

From July 1, Chris Garek, the chairman of Diptyque and the operating partner of the brand’s parent company Manzanita Capital, will be stepping down from both of these roles.

Diptyque’s current CEO, Fabienne Mauny, will be the successor to Garek’s Manzanita position, and has also been promoted to the brand’s president.

This will then see SVP of brand, Laurence Semichon, become Diptyque’s CEO, a position with which she has been tasked with leading the brand’s next phase of growth.

Nicolas Floquet, meanwhile, will now serve as deputy CEO, stepping up from his former position of chief operating officer to assist Semichon in her new position.

The shifts come after an already blooming period of growth at Diptyque, which last year unveiled two new maisons in Paris and London and introduced a refreshed retail concept.

In a release, chairman of Manzanita, Bill Fisher, said: "The governance changes announced today will prepare Diptyque for the future and enable solid, profitable and sustainable growth.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Chris Garek and Fabienne Mauny for their long-standing commitment to Diptyque. On behalf of the company's shareholders, I wish the new Diptyque Leadership team every success.”