Bebe appoints Perry Mandarino to its board of directors

Bebe Stores, inc. has appointed Perry M. Mandarino to the company’s board of directors, effective April 22, 2019. The company said that Kenneth M. Young, a director on the board since 2018, has resigned his role to focus on other endeavours, effective on the same date. Bebe added that Mandarino is an accomplished business executive who brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance and significant retail and consumer industry expertise.

“We are excited to welcome Perry to Bebe’s board of directors. Perry brings deep knowledge of our industry and has served as a trusted advisor to us throughout the successful completion of our business transformation,” said Manny Mashouf, the company’s Founder and CEO in a statement, adding, “In addition, we truly appreciate the service Kenny has provided to the board during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mandarino currently serves as senior managing director, co-head of investment banking and head of corporate restructuring at B. Riley FBR, Inc. The company further said that he has advised more than 400 companies over the course of his career as a financial advisor and has significant experience helping retail and consumer companies navigate complex debt and equity transactions and in developing strategic solutions in support of companies’ business transformation initiatives.

Mandarino regularly speaks at conferences and is a frequent contributor to the media on the evolving retail industry landscape. He regularly appears on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg TV and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, among others.

Picture:Facebook/bebeXIndia