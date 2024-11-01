Bee Inspired appoints new CEO

Menswear brand Bee Inspired has named Kyrk Macmillan its new chief executive officer. The company announced the news in a post on LinkedIn, where it said the appointment comes at a time of “rapid growth and new store locations to add to the success”.

Macmillan has been with Bee Inspired for four months now, initially joining in the position of chief commercial officer. Prior to this, he had served as commercial director of Alexander Manufacturing, Oliami and Algo, and had also been chief executive of Wood Wood, a Danish lifestyle brand where he had been for almost four years.

At Bee Clothing, he will be overseeing a number of expansion projects at the company, including new store openings and international growth as part of “the rapidly growing team”.

In a statement posted to LinkedIn, Macmillan said: “[Founders] Mark [Corcoran] and Steven [Robb] have built an incredible business over the last 11 years and we have built a strong relationship over the last few months. I am honoured to take over as chief executive and build on the DNA of the business as we look to strengthen our international presence.

“We will continue to focus on our direct to consumer e-com business and expand our retail footprint, bringing new new products and categories to our customers.”