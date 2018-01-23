Belinda Earl to head M&S’s womenswear and beauty segment

After announcing the departure of Jo Jenkins, director of womenswear and beauty, Marks and Spencer Plc (M&S) has temporarily delegated the responsibility to Belinda Earl, Director of the company's style, reports Modaes.es. Meanwhile, responsibility of the department of lingerie purchases has been assigned to Laura Charles.

The company said that both Charles and Earl have already stepped into their new roles with immediate effect, and report to Jill McDonald, Director of the fashion, home and beauty division at Marks & Spencer. At the beginning of this month, M&S had announced the appointment of Humphrey Singer as CFO. He earlier held the same position with Dixons Carphone.

The company has also announced that Nathan Ansell, who is currently marketing director customer & loyalty, is appointed to the new role of Marketing Director, clothing & home.

Picture:M&S website