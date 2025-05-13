Belstaff appoints Kerry Byrne as new Chief Executive Officer

Belstaff has a new chief executive officer.

The British clothing provider appointed Kerry Byrne to the role of chief executive officer, Belstaff announced last week on the careers network LinkedIn. According to the post, the designated chief executive officer has already been in her new role since April. In her new role, Byrne will continue to lead the company on its path to sustainable profitability, according to Belstaff.

With Byrne, the company is focusing on a promotion from within its own ranks. She initially joined Belstaff in 2021 as head of merchandising, before rising to trading director in October 2021 and then to commercial director just under 18 months later. Last summer, she was finally appointed to the role of chief operating officer, which she held until her current promotion to chief executive officer. Prior to her time at Belstaff, she held various management positions at the British fashion brand Cath Kidston and at the British clothing group Arcadia Group Ltd.

As the new chief executive officer, Byrne is following in the footsteps of Fran Millar. Millar, who held the position of chief executive officer at both Belstaff's parent company Ineos Grenadiers and the clothing company itself, left Belstaff last September. She took on the role of chief executive officer at the cycling brand Rapha.

Editor's note: FashionUnited has requested a statement from Belstaff.