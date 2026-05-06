Belstaff CEO Kerry Byrne announces resignation after five years

Kerry Byrne, chief executive officer (CEO) of British luxury brand Belstaff, has announced her departure from the business. Byrne, who has spent over five years at the London-based label, shared the update via LinkedIn, noting she is ready to begin a new chapter after leading the company through a period of significant structural change.

Strategic refocus and financial performance

During her tenure, Byrne navigated a volatile retail landscape characterized by increasing margin pressures over the past two years. Her leadership focused on simplifying operational processes and centering the brand on its heritage and core product offerings. These strategic shifts contributed to meaningful revenue growth and the establishment of cost efficiencies.

Byrne emphasized that the business has built foundations for sustainable growth. “I leave behind an incredibly talented group of people and brand ambassadors who support one another, both personally and professionally, while staying relentlessly focused on results,” Byrne stated.

Career trajectory at Belstaff and beyond

Byrne first joined Belstaff in April 2021 as head of merchandising. Her progression within the company was rapid, serving as trading director and commercial director before being appointed chief operating officer (COO) in August 2024. She took over the role of CEO in April 2025.

Prior to her time at the heritage outerwear brand, Byrne spent nearly nine years at British lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston. There, she held several senior positions, including head of international merchandising and head of global merchandising.

Her extensive career in the fashion industry also includes a long-term tenure at Arcadia Group Ltd. Between 2003 and 2012, Byrne worked within the international merchandising division of the former retail conglomerate, gaining experience that would later define her focus on global commercial strategy.

Future outlook for British heritage label

The departure of Byrne follows a significant shift in the corporate structure of the brand. While Belstaff has been through several owners in recent years, it was acquired in August 2025 by British sportswear company Castore from Ineos for an undisclosed sum. As part of the transaction, the previous owner, Ineos, also took a stake in the parent company of Castore.

Castore has not yet named a successor to the CEO position. The brand remains a key player in the luxury sector, known for its technical expertise and motorcycle-inspired apparel.

As Byrne exits, the industry continues to evolve at pace, requiring leadership that balances traditional brand values with modern efficiency. Byrne concluded her announcement by praising the resilient culture of the team and their ability to find a way during challenging periods for the sector.