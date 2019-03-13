Belstaff names chief marketing officer

British heritage brand Belstaff has named former Topshop executive Sheena Sauvaire as its new chief marketing officer.

Sauvaire, who was previously global marketing and communications director at Topshop, joins Belstaff as part of the executive team reporting to chief executive, Helen Wright.

In her new role, Sauvaire will be leading the company’s brand, marketing, PR and digital communications across all territories.

Wright said in a statement: “I am excited to welcome Sheena to Belstaff. She brings a modern and strategic approach to marketing and communications across all channels, with a sharp, global outlook. She will be an integral member of the leadership team and shares our passion for this great British brand.”

This marks Belstaff’s second senior appointment since Wright joined the heritage brand in January 2018, following that of creative director, Sean Lehnhardt-Moore, who joined last year.

Image: courtesy of Belstaff