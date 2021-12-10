Belstaff names Jodie Harrison as global brand director

London-based heritage brand Belstaff has appointed Jodie Harrison to the newly created role of global brand director.

Harrison, former chief membership officer at Soho House, will join Belstaff in January 2022 and report directly to chief executive Fran Millar, who took up the helm at the brand in October 2020.

Before Soho House, Harrison was editorial director at Mr Porter and vice president of creative and content at Moda Operandi in New York, before she relocated back to the UK in early 2020 to set up her brand consultancy, Fell and Scar.

In her new role as global brand director, Harrison will oversee all brand touch-points, from content and art direction to paid marketing, brand and wholesale partnerships, as well as social media.

Commenting on the appointment, Millar said in a statement: “From the start of my journey with Belstaff, I knew we were going to need someone different to the norm to help us change the way we connect with our customers and to reshape how we show up in the world.

“Jodie’s breadth of experience, attitude to change and willingness to challenge conventions mean she is exactly what we need as a brand right now. Jodie sees and understands where we want to go – I’m delighted she has joined Belstaff at such a pivotal moment. I am excited to work with her as we create a future that surpasses our incredible past.”

Harrison added: “We have an incredible opportunity on our hands. I’ve admired Belstaff from afar my whole career, working with them during my tenures at GQ and Mr Porter. I’ve seen the brand go through many different iterations and always wanted an opportunity to craft a bold, clear and consistent chapter for this great British brand with an enviable legacy. There are so many stories we have never told. So many ways for us to move forward. The time is now.”