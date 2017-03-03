Benetton Group appoints James McArthur to its board of directors

The Benetton Group’s has appointed James McArthur as Director on its board. The decision was taken at a board meeting held under the Chairmanship of Francesco Gori. The company said, McArthur holds long international experience in the industries ranging from fashion, luxury to retail.

He has been CEO of several leading luxury and retail companies including Harrods, Balenciaga and Anya Hindmarch. McArthur has also played an instrumental role in the launch and development of fashion brands Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen, part of the Gucci Group portfolio, where he served as executive vice president from 2000 to 2007. The company said, he also led the strategic development of Gucci Group through the acquisition of several companies, including Bottega Veneta and Boucheron.

McArthur recently also joined the board of Destsky Mir, a rapidly growing Children’s retailer from Russia.

Picture:James McArthur