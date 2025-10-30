Benjamin Schenck named new CFO of Mister Spex, effective November 2025

Mister Spex SE, one of Germany's leading optical retailers, announced the appointment of Benjamin Schenck as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the management board, effective November 1, 2025.

Schenck brings over 15 years of finance and leadership experience from the digital, retail, and media sectors. He most recently served as CFO at Outfittery, where he oversaw its merger with Lookiero, and previously held senior finance positions at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, contributing to its strategic transactions and digital businesses.

Mister Spex CEO Tobias Krauss commented that Schenck is an "excellent fit for our next chapter," as the company shifts focus toward "disciplined growth and profitability," and that the new CFO will play a key role in strengthening financial steering. Chairman Nicola Brandolese added that the appointment reinforces the leadership team for Mister Spex's next phase of transformation and will help the company build scale and deliver on its long-term value creation ambitions.

Schenck succeeds Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, who is leaving the company by mutual agreement on October 31, 2025. Mister Spex is recognised for its omnichannel model, serving over 8 million customers through its four online shops across Europe and 65 own retail stores in Germany.