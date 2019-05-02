Berghaus increasing product and innovation team

Pentland-owned outdoor brand Berghaus has announced that it will be doubling the size of its product and innovation team, as part of a major investment to support the brand’s long-term growth strategy.

The investment will include a new ‘Sprint Team’ that will bring certain lines to the market quicker, to allow Berghaus to work more effectively with retail partners, in a way that better reflects the rapidly changing market.

This team will also build on the brand’s Extrem range and expand its outdoor lifestyle offering to reflect the increasing number of consumers who are realising the benefits of, and spending more time participating in, outdoor pursuits.

Berghaus is now recruiting for 11 new roles that will be based at the Pentland North East headquarters in Sunderland, as well as three positions in its footwear division at the firm’s global headquarters in London.

To assist with the expansion of the product and innovation team, long-time Berghaus team member James Hodgson has been promoted to head of design. Hodgson has worked for the brand for 15 years and has been responsible for the development of many award winning innovations, including the introduction of water resistant down to the outdoor apparel market and the launch of the world’s lightest waterproof jacket.

To work closely and lead the team with Hodgson, Berghaus has stated that they are looking for a head of category, as well as product managers, designers for apparel, footwear and equipment, and design operations executive product developers.

Kev McFadyen, Berghaus brand director, said in a statement: “Berghaus has a truly phenomenal product heritage and this brand has always been a pioneer in our sector. We’re determined to be at the forefront of where outdoor product innovation goes next and this investment demonstrates our commitment to the industry.

“We have a genuinely world-class base here in the North East and some incredibly talented people, such as James. Now we’re offering outstanding opportunities to other talented and motivated individuals – they have a chance to come and join an iconic brand, a growing business and a passionate team.”