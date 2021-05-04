Berghaus names new global brand director

Berghaus has appointed Charlie Pym as its new global brand director, responsible for the global product and marketing for the outdoor brand.

Pym joins Berghaus from McLaren’s Pro Cycling programme, where he served as marketing director launching Team Bahrain McLaren. Before that, he was director of communications at Rapha and was managing partner at Saatchi and Saatchi where he led multi-disciplined teams encompassing consumer insights, brand strategy, communications planning and digital design.

Commenting on his new role, Pym said in a statement: “I’m passionate about the outdoors and feel incredibly lucky to have a role that will inspire more people to see and feel the wonder that sits beyond their front door. It’s never been a better time for Berghaus, given the major shifts we’re seeing in the outdoor sector and beyond, so it’s a pivotal time to shape the brand’s future.”

Penny Herriman, chief marketing officer at Pentland Brands, added: “It’s a really exciting time for Berghaus as more and more people have embraced the great outdoors. Charlie has a track record in being highly creative and innovative, often disrupting sectors to drive growth. We can’t wait for him to join.”

Pym replaces Kev McFadyen, who was appointed global brand director for Speedo in November 2020.

In addition, Janine Hearn has been named as the global head of brand for Berghaus, responsible for leading the marketing team as it develops and implements its communications activity to build awareness, engagement and demand for the brand in all target markets. Hearn will report to Pym.

Berghaus is currently focused on a major long-term project to develop the next generation of ground-breaking products for the specialist outdoor sector through its renowned Extrem range. Alongside this work, Berghaus is also expanding its outdoor lifestyle offer, reflecting the increasing appeal of the sector among wider consumer audiences.