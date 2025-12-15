Berta de Pablos-Barbier to step up as Pandora CEO earlier than planned

Pandora’s incoming chief executive officer is due to take up the helm earlier than planned. Berta de Pablos-Barbier, the company’s current chief marketing officer, will now be stepping into her new role on January 1, 2026, ahead of her initial March start date.

Pandora said the faster handover is due to a “seamless” transition with current CEO and president Alexander Lacik, who announced his intention to retire in September after seven years with the company.

In a statement, Pandora chair, Peter Ruzicka, said the jeweller was pleased to conduct the leadership transition earlier than planned, adding: “We look forward to the next era of growth under Berta’s leadership.”

De Pablos-Barbier said her “immediate focus will be to navigate the current market turbulence while gearing up to leverage untapped opportunities as a full jewellery brand and drive long-term growth”.

De Pablos Barbier will be succeeded by Jennie Farmer, Pandora’s current SVP, brand experience and channels. Farmer will take up the CMO role from January 1, at which time she intends to drive “bold, creative marketing that connects with consumers across all our segments and channels”.

Farmer joined Pandora in January 2025 after serving in various executive and leadership roles at the likes of The Office Group, OKA, De Beers Group and LVMH Estates & Wines.