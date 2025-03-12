Bertrand Deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, Frédéric Arnault CEO of Loro Piana and Angeloglou at the helm of Christian Dior Couture

Damien Bertrand has been appointed Deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, effective June 10, and will become a member of the LVMH Board of Directors in January 2026. Frédéric Arnault has been appointed CEO of Loro Piana, effective June 10. Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou has been appointed Deputy CEO of Christian Dior Couture, effective April 15.

"The desirability of our Houses is fueled by dedicated and passionate leaders. Damien, Frédéric and Pierre-Emmanuel, their vision, their entrepreneurial spirit, their creativity and their commitment to excellence will be the assets to pursue the dynamic development of our Houses. These three appointments also reflect our Group's ability to create careers," stressed Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, in a statement issued late this afternoon, Wednesday.

Bertrand will report to Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. The manager was appointed CEO of Loro Piana in 2021, where he developed and implemented a strategic vision for the house, "focused on the elevation of the brand, obsession with quality and savoir-faire," the statement reads. In his new role, alongside Pietro Beccari, Bertrand will leverage his experience in the sector and exercise his leadership skills on a larger scale "to continue Louis Vuitton's exceptional success." Specifically, he will oversee the following activities: product creation and development, brand image, communication and industry.

Frédéric Arnault has been appointed CEO of Loro Piana effective June 10 and will join the brand on March 26 for a transition period with Damien Bertrand. He will report to Toni Belloni, president of LVMH Italy.

Fendi's new CEO to be announced soon

Frédéric Arnault is currently CEO of LVMH Watches, responsible for Hublot, Tag Heuer and Zenith. In his new role, Frédéric Arnault "will draw on his passion for exceptional quality and his leadership skills to take Loro Piana to the highest level of excellence, while ensuring that the maison remains true to its unique savoir-faire," the French luxury giant specified in the statement.

Arnault’s replacement as CEO of LVMH Watches will be announced soon. Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou has been named Deputy CEO of Christian Dior Couture, effective April 15. He will report to Delphine Arnault, President and CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

Angeloglou joined Louis Vuitton in 2019, taking on increasing responsibilities for menswear products, women's accessories, digital innovation, visual merchandising and communications, working closely with the iconic creative directors. The manager was appointed executive vice president, strategic missions in 2022. Since 2024, he has led a portfolio of brands within the Fashion Group division and directly overseen Fendi. "Since Pierre-Emmanuel joined the group, he has demonstrated a passion for the fashion industry, a dedication to quality and an ability to attract and develop strong talent," LVMH specifies. "His ability to articulate a compelling vision, combined with the empowerment of teams, will be a strength for Christian Dior Couture."

Fendi’s new CEO will be announced soon.