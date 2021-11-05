Bestseller appoints new logistics director

Jack & Jones owner Bestseller has appointed Allan K. Kjærgaard as its new director of logistics.

In his new role, Kjærgaard will be responsible for enhancing the Danish fashion group’s full value chain, which is set for “significant investment” in the coming years.

Kjærgaard joins from Danish retail chain JYSK where he has been in charge of logistic operations since 2014. His experience also includes various positions at Danish brewer Carlsberg Group and bakery group Lantmännen Unibake.

He will start his position on December 1, succeeding the company’s chief financial officer Thomas Børglum Jensen who has simultaneously been in charge of the company’s logistics operations.

“Logistics has never been more important and we have invested and improved our supply chain extensively in recent years,” said Bestseller CEO and owner Anders Holch Povlsen in a statement.

“Our focus has both been commercial and organisational, so that we can be even closer to our customers, but also so that we can reach the ambitious climate goals we have set where transport will naturally be an integral factor.

“We are all going to significantly continue and accelerate this work. We have ambitions and we need to work hard to achieve them, and I am sure that Allan is the right person to contribute to this.”

Bestseller recently opened a new logistics centre in Spain and signed a deal with Maersk to secure CO2-neutral ocean transport.