Bestseller names new communication manager

Niels Christian Jung has been appointed to the position of communication manager at Bestseller, starting 1 October.

Jung has been a journalist at DR (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) for many years, most recently contributing to investigative journalism at DR News.

“We are very pleased that Niels Christian has chosen to accept the task, and we look forward to having his skills in play, so that we become even better at telling the outside world about the many initiatives and agendas we work with in Bestseller," said CEO and owner Anders Holch Povlsen, in a statement.

Jung has produced many documentaries, was a former Cavling nominee and was recipient of the Swedish sports journalist honorary award, the Torsten Tegnér award, in his time as a journalist.

“Bestseller is involved in so many initiatives, from sustainable development in the fashion industry to charities and sponsorships. My ambition on behalf of Bestseller is to tell the company's stories with honest openness reflecting a transparent company that takes responsibility and that contributes to the wider society,” Jung commented.

Morten Norlyk, press responsible & interim communication manager, is also taking on a new role as sustainability communication manager with reference to Jung, starting 1 October.