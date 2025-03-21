Bestseller names Sumit Dhingra country director for India

Danish fashion group Bestseller has appointed Sumit Dhingra as country director of its Indian business, representing a “key milestone” in the company’s “growth and expansion” in the region. He will assume the position from June 1, 2025. He succeeds Vineet Gautam, who stepped down as country director last year.

Dhingra joins Bestseller from Crocs, where he most recently served as vice president and general manager of Southeast Asian distributors. Dhingra has been with the footwear specialist since 2019, during which time he is credited with successfully leading business operations across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to Crocs, Dhingra had a long run at Arvind Fashion Limited, where he held a number of senior positions, including chief operating officer for the Gant and Nautica labels. Here, he is said to have played a “pivotal role in scaling multiple international brands”.

Bestseller is hoping it can leverage Dhingra’s experience as it continues to grow its business and drive growth in the Indian market. In a release, the company’s CEO, Anders Holch Povlsen, underlined the importance of the region for Bestseller, stating that “we deeply appreciate the trust and support of our customers here”.

In his own statement, Dhingra said: “Bestseller has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the Indian fashion landscape, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to its next phase of growth. All Bestseller brands are currently at an interesting juncture, having achieved significant progress while presenting substantial opportunities for further expansion and growth. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver excellence in the Indian market."

Bestseller owns the likes of Vero Moda, Only, Jack&Jones and Selected Homme, and operates across 48 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores. The company currently owns two factories in India, according to its latest financial report for the year 2023/24, with the region also serving as one of its core sourcing locations.