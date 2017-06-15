Bestseller names Thomas Børglum Jensen new CFO

Thomas Børglum Jensen has been appointed as new CFO at Bestseller after serving for over a decade at the global pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

“Thomas will have some big shoes to fill, but I feel confident that he is the right person to do so, and I look forward to working closer with him, hopefully for many years to come,” said Anders Holch Povlsen, Bestseller CEO in the media statement.

Jensen would join the company on August 1, 2017. The company statement said that at Novo Nordisk, he was responsible for divisions in both Malaysia and Switzerland, and most recently fulfilled the role as CFO of their product supply division.

“I’m very excited to take on the CFO responsibility at Bestseller, but I’m also very thankful and humble when looking at the tasks entrusted to me by Anders and Bestseller. I look forward to starting the journey and to getting to know my new colleagues,” added Jensen.

He replaces the company’s former CFO, Lise Kaae, who would now be heading Anders Holch Povlsen’s holding company Heartland.

Picture:Bestseller website