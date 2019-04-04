Beyoncé switches Ivy Park from Arcadia Group to Adidas

American popstar Beyoncé has joined forces with German sportswear label Adidas. She will be a creative partner for the brand, helping them to design new products in the footwear and apparel categories. She will also re-launch her athleisure label Ivy Park with Adidas, after parting ways with former partner Arcadia Group following the sexual misconduct allegations against the company’s chairman, Sir Philip Green.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me”, said the singer in a statement. “I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader”. Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member - Global Brands at Adidas, added: “Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators”.

Picture: Ivy Park Website