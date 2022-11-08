BFC appoints new executive board members

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has appointed three new members to its executive board as the organisation looks to re-set its strategy to focus its support for creative businesses and the fashion industry.

The new BFC non-executive directors are Caroline Issa, chief executive and fashion director of Tank and editor of online magazine Because, who is also part of the BFC Press Committee, alongside Condé Nast's vice president of new business innovation Ciara Byrne and Accenture UK and Ireland's retail head Lynda Petherick.

They will join existing members David Pemsel, chair; Caroline Rush, chief executive; Laura Strain, chief operating officer; Jamie Gill, June Sarpong, Scott Morrison and Sian Westerman as BFC non-executive directors and Justine Simons, board observer. The board is also supported by a global mix of voluntary ambassadors, committees and advisors who provide advice and guidance across multiple divisions.

Each of the new BFC non-executive directors will offer different contributions, Issa will amplify the designer and creative community, especially diverse voices in the British fashion industry, while Byrne will focus on digital innovation, and Petherick will help promote sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

Commenting on the new appointments, David Pemsel, chair of the board, said in a statement: “The BFC has a dynamic Board, the new appointments have been made to bolster support for Caroline and team while collectively honing the strategy to be laser focused to support creative, innovative and sustainable businesses to thrive through the challenges that lie ahead and increase opportunity to knowledge share.”

Issa added: "I am very much looking forward to working with the rest of the board to help support the BFC in amplifying the incredibly talented and diverse voices of the British fashion industry. British designers and entrepreneurs are known the world over for their originality and creativity, and it is an honour to contribute more formally towards helping the BFC achieve their ambitious goals.”