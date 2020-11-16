BFC names Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an ambassador

The British Fashion Council has named actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its new ambassador for positive change to support the organisation’s efforts on using fashion as a positive platform to inspire future generations.

As a British Fashion Council ambassador Chopra Jonas will support the organisation by “raising awareness and promoting best practice within the fashion industry,” by celebrating designers and brands that adhere to inclusive and ethical principles, while also acting as a spokesperson for the “importance of creative education”.

The appointment is part of the British Fashion Council’s strategy around the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF), developed to help the British fashion industry to be more resilient, circular, equal and fair through global collaboration and local action.

Over the next 12-months, Chopra Jonas will have an “active role” in a number of the British Fashion Council events throughout the year, stated the organisation in a statement, including London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards.

Commenting on the appointment, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the British Fashion Council ambassador for positive change. Her work as a social activist, promoting causes such as the environment and women’s rights, and her commitment to using her reach for good are what have made her one of the industry’s most courageous voices and the perfect choice as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change.

“We look forward to working with Priyanka over the next twelve months, for her to share her voice and knowledge on causes she cares about, helping us with the important goal towards creating an industry that is more diverse, equal and fair!”

Chopra Jonas, added: “Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together. Through my role, I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet.”

