BigCommerce appoints new chief financial officer

BigCommerce, the Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, has announced a raft of leadership changes, including the appointment of Daniel Lentz as its chief financial officer, effective July 1.

Lentz, who has been the company’s senior vice president of finance and investor relations, succeeds long-time chief financial officer Robert Alvarez, who is retiring.

Alvarez has served as BigCommerce’s CFO since 2011 and is credited with being instrumental in transforming the company from a small business solution to an industry-leading enterprise e-commerce platform serving businesses of all sizes across more than 150 countries. Since he joined annual recurring revenue has increased from 7 million US dollars to 317 million US dollars.

In addition, BigCommerce promoted Chuck Cassidy to general counsel, effective June 2, replacing chief legal officer Jeff Mengoli, who is retiring.

While Hubert Ban is joining the company from Salesforce as chief accounting officer on June 8.

Commenting on Alvarez’s retirement, Brent Bellm, chief executive at BigCommerce, said in a statement: “RA has been my close partner, advisor and friend since I joined the company. More than anyone else, RA deserves credit for building BigCommerce from an early-stage startup into a successful public company. I’m particularly grateful for his extraordinary cultural leadership and charting our path toward sustained long-term growth and profitability.”