Bimba y Lola ropes in José Manuel Martínez as its new CEO

The fashion firm Bimba y Lola has appointed ex-Esprit and Inditex executive José Manuel Martínez as the company’s new CEO, who will lead the new strategic plan 2018-2022, reports Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. The strategy includes maintaining the brand’s growth momentum while expanding its international presence and strengthen the teams.

The report adds that the label controlled by María and Uxía Domínguez has put its sale plan on hold and instead approved a new plan that would see industry veteran José Manuel Martínez lead the brand. In his previous roles, Martínez has held CEO position at Esprit for the past six years, in addition to having held various positions at the Inditex Group for nine years. He is expected to join Bimba y Lola in the second semester of this year.

After spreading its footprint to 14 countries with 249 points of sale, the company’s new strategic plan aims to strengthen the brand’s reach and store network in Europe, Latin America and Asia, especially in countries such as Italy, France or Mexico. The company also reaches out to 30 countries through its online platform and now plans to strengthen its omni-channel model by connecting its physical stores and digital platforms.

The report added that the company also plans to create a board of directors with independent professionals who will assist María and Uxía Dominguez and José Manuel Martínez is implementing the planned strategies.