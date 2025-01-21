Birkenstock appoints new chief financial officer

Birkenstock has appointed Ivica Krolo as its new chief financial officer, the footwear brand announced on Tuesday. In his new role, which Krolo will assume on 1 February, he will succeed Erik Massmann.

Birkenstock has agreed with Massmann that he will step down from his position on 31 January, after which he will actively support the handover process to ensure a seamless transition, according to the announcement. Both Massmann and Krolo will present the financial results for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year during the conference call scheduled for 20 February.

The designated CFO joins Birkenstock from investment firm EMH Partners, where he has served as CFO since 2015. Prior to this, he worked as an auditor and manager at the professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, specialising in the audit and advisory of listed and medium-sized companies. Birkenstock itself went public in October 2023.

“With his pragmatic and hands-on, people-centric approach, Ivica is an excellent fit for our global Birkenstock family,” said Oliver Reichert, chief executive officer of the Birkenstock Group. “I look forward to working with him and to further developing Global Finance as the backbone for sustainable and profitable growth, writing the next chapter of our success story.”