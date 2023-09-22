Blake Mill forms advisory board, taps former Ted Baker creative director

Menswear brand Blake Mill has announced a new advisory board and tapped three board members with respective expertise in fashion, finance, and tech.

The Manchester-based brand has appointed Anthony Cuthbertson to its board, the former global creative director of Ted Baker who was responsible for the British label’s creative direction, brand, and product design during his tenure at the business.

Cuthbertson, who also worked at brands Topshop and Roberto Cavalli, brings “exceptional experience” to the company, and will help inform its creative trajectory as it moves towards a “broader customer base”, the brand said.

Additionally, Blake Mill has appointed Samy Zekhout, the current finance chief of frozen foods company Nomad Foods, and Ken Hoang, a Silicon Valley veteran who holds multiple patents in data management and visualisation, to its newly formed board.

Blake Mill said the board and its combined experience in fashion, finance, and tech “signals the next chapter in the brand's growth story as they look to bring their unique fashion perspective to a global stage”.