Bleckmann chief executive officer Kurt Pierloot to step down

The Netherlands-based supply chain management provider Bleckmann has announced that its chief executive officer, Kurt Pierloot, is to step down after six and a half years in the role. The company, which specializes in omnichannel e-fulfillment for fashion and lifestyle brands, confirmed that the transition was reached by mutual agreement.

Pierloot will remain with the organization for the coming weeks to support several strategic projects, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership. During his tenure, Bleckmann recorded significant financial expansion, with revenue growing from approximately 280 million euros in 2018 to around 730 million euros (858 million dollars).

A key milestone of his tenure was the initiation of an ambitious acquisition strategy. This included the acquisition of a majority stake in the B2Tex group in Spain, a move that expanded Bleckmann’s footprint in Southern Europe and enhanced its service capabilities for its international client base.

To ensure operational continuity, Gökalp Çak, the chairman of the board and co-founder of the Turkish Netlog Logistics Group (Netlog), will assume the role of interim CEO. Netlog is the majority shareholder of Bleckmann. Çak will be supported by the board and the executive committee during the search for a permanent successor.

“Pierloot has played a pivotal role in evolving Bleckmann into a highly resilient, innovative and client-oriented company,” stated Çak. “His strategic foresight, commitment and people-centered approach have created lasting value and a solid platform for future success.”