Blenders Eyewear names Jack Gray as its new CEO

Blenders Eyewear, part of the Safilo Group, has appointed Jack Gray as its new chief executive officer, succeeding the brand founder Chase Fisher, who will transition into a new role as the company’s brand evangelist.

In a statement, Blenders Eyewear said that Gray’s two decades of experience building and scaling global brands would drive the eyewear brand into its “next chapter of growth, innovation, and deeper community engagement”.

Gray was most recently president of Parks Project, focusing on brand purpose and community impact until January 2025, and before that was chief product officer and president of French freeski brand Black Crows until 2023. He also spent more than 13 years at Adidas, where he led strategic basketball and lifestyle initiatives, and was chief marketing officer at sports supplement brand Ladder.

Gray said: "I'm thrilled to join Blenders during such a transformative moment for the brand. The brand's vibrant energy, disruptive approach, and passionate community set it apart in the eyewear industry. I look forward to building upon Chase's bold vision and the movement he's created to elevate the brand to new heights."

Fisher, who founded the eyewear brand in 2012 in San Diego, inspired by California’s active lifestyle, will transition into a new role as the company's brand evangelist, where he will continue to drive his transformative vision for the brand, greater community impact, and expand Blenders' presence in the sports world and retail landscape.

Commenting on his new role, Fisher, added: "From starting Blenders out of my backpack in San Diego to building something that now touches lives around the world, this has been the most meaningful wave of my life.

"In my new role, I'm diving deeper into the brand - driving partnerships, product innovation, shaping our brand experience, and championing what makes Blenders unique. I'm proud to have Jack take the helm. His energy and expertise will help us expand with intention, while I stay locked in on what makes us magnetic."