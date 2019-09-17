Bluemercury founders Marla and Barry Beck exit business

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that Marla and Barry Beck, founders of Bluemercury, Inc. and creators of M-61 Skincare and Lune+Aster Cosmetics, will transition from the company. The company said, Barry Beck, Bluemercury’s chief operating officer, will step down effective September 20, 2019, to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture, while Marla Beck, Bluemercury’s chief executive officer will continue her role on an interim basis. The company added that Macy’s is conducting a search for the next chief executive officer of Bluemercury and will consider both internal and external candidates.

“Bluemercury has experienced robust growth since becoming a part of Macy’s, Inc. in 2015, in large part due to the vision and leadership of Marla and Barry Beck. Beauty is one of Macy’s six destination businesses, and we will continue to leverage Bluemercury’s successful formula to learn from and drive growth,” said Jeff Gennette, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Macy’s, Inc.

“When we founded Bluemercury 20 years ago, we could never have imagined having nearly 190 locations across 26 states. We are grateful to have joined a company that has given us the independence and runway to grow so aggressively. I know Macy’s will continue to guide and support this brand into the future,” said Marla Beck in a statement.

“Bluemercury has accomplished so much as a part of Macy’s. We have successfully scaled our neighbourhood store model across the country as we stayed in the forefront of beauty innovation. I know we’re leaving the company in good hands, and I look forward to continuing to watch the brand grow and fulfil its enormous potential,” added Barry Beck.

Picture:Macy's media gallery