Boardriders announces new leadership structure after Billabong acquisition

As the Boardriders Inc. prepares to takeover Billabong International Limited today, it has announced changes to its top leadership team. After tragic disappearance of ex-CEO Pierre Agnès at sea in February, Dave Tanner stepped into the position. The company has now announced that the following appointments take effect after the closing of the Billabong transaction.

Greg Healy has been appointed Global President, President APAC, Shannan North will be Global President, Billabong and Retail Strategy. Joe Scirocco is named Chief Financial Officer, while Thomas Chambolle is the President EMEA. Jean-Louis Rodrigues will shoulder the responsibility as General Manager Wholesale EMEA, Nate Smith as President Americas, Dan Levine as Chief Brand Officer, Garry Wall as Global General Manager, Quiksilver, Emilie Souvras as Global General Manager, Roxy, Mike Jensen as Global General Manager, DC Shoes, Kevin Meehan as Global General Manager, RVCA and David Brooks as Global General Manager, Element.

Meanwhile, Ilene Eskenazi has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and Global General Counsel, Julie Ott as Chief Operating Officer, Mike Yerkes as Chief Logistics Officer, Nico Foulet as Chief Information Officer and Sonia Lapinsky as Chief Integration Officer.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release, Billabong International Limited has confirmed the acquisition of all Billabong shares by Boardriders has been implemented today. As a result of implementation of the scheme, the company added, Ian Pollard, Neil Fiske, Gordon Merchant, Kim Anderson, Howard Mowlem and Elliott Weinstein have resigned as directors of Billabong and Tracey Wood as company secretary of Billabong, effective immediately.

Picture:Facebook/Billabong