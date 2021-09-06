Boardriders appoints EMEA president

Action sports and lifestyle group Boardriders, the parent company of Quiksilver, has appointed Nicolas Foulet as president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Foulet has spent 20 years with the company rising through the ranks at the European and global level, including as global chief information officer and global director of e-commerce and digital marketing, as well as holding the positions of marketing director Europe and managing director Europe of the technical division (eyewear, watches and surf and mountain equipment) for Quiksilver.

In his new role, Foulet will be in charge of operations and brand portfolio development in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He will be based at Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Boardriders’ hub in Europe and replaces Greg Healy, who was combining the position of president for the EMEA and APAC regions, and who will now focus on Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Foulet said in a statement: “I’m delighted to be taking over as head of the EMEA region at a key moment in Boardriders’ history. Over the past few years, the group has built up a unique strength in the action sports and outdoor market by bringing together iconic brands without compromising their authenticity.

“Our mission today is to bring the full potential of our brands to life in the European market, in a dynamic environment in which our boardsports and outdoors activities are highly popular. Our objective is also to accelerate the evolution of our model in the light of current transitions: digital, operational and environmental.”

Foulet’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Boardriders, with Arne Arens, a former VF Corporation executive who led the North Face brand, taking over as chief executive in March 2021.

Boardriders’ portfolio includes brands Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, Element, Von Zipper, RVCA and DC Shoes, all of which have roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate.