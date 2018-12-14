Bob Thorn to step down from Myer board in February

Myer Holding Limited has announced the departure of Bob Thorn from the Myer Board. The company said that Thorn would be stepping down from his position in February 2019.

Commenting on Thorn’s decision, Myer Chairman Garry Hounsell said in a statement: “On behalf of the board and the executive team, I would like to thank Bob for his significant contribution to the company during the past five years. I will continue to honour my commitment to shareholders in relation to board renewal to ensure we have the right mix of skills and experience on the board.”

“It has been an honour to be a director of Myer, and I thank shareholders for the trust they placed in me. However, after discussions with my family, I have decided to cease public company boards in 2019,” added Thorn.

Picture:Myer website