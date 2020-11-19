Boda Skins announces new management team and Asia expansion

Manchester-based fashion brand Boda Skins is ambitiously looking to 2021 with the announcement of a new management team alongside expansion plans into Asia, as well as introducing new seasonal capsule collection drops and a buy-back sustainable scheme.

The brand founded by Nathan Alexander, which is renowned for its leather jackets worn by celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Palermo, Hailey Bieber, Anthony Joshua and Justin Timberlake, is bolstering its ambitious growth plans for 2021 with a new senior management team.

Joining Boda Skins will be Ashley Waring as managing director, alongside Cameron Lee as finance director, both will work closely with founder and chief executive Nathan Alexander, added the company.

Waring joins with over 15 years’ experience of working in fashion and retail and most recently served as an integral part of the leadership team for the global online retailer, Country Attire, where she helped drive a 40 percent increase in business turnover and increase profits by more than 100 percent.

In her new role with Boda Skins, Waring will be responsible for developing and executing the business strategy, driving growth and profitability, while overseeing operational efficiency, and building and mentoring the company’s growing team.

Finance director Lee, an entrepreneur and former investment banker, has experience in raising growth equity as well as technology mergers and acquisitions and has worked in eight countries across a number of verticals including e-commerce and fintech. Alongside his role at Boda Skins, he is also the current chief executive of Total Processing, a 50 strong technology business and a non-executive director at Single Muslim.

In addition, Boda Skins has also appointed Laura Millington as head of product and creative, Rachel Davies as garment technologist and Mia Joel as global e-commerce assistant.

Boda Skins unveils expansion plans into Asia for 2021, alongside a buy-back sustainable scheme

The new senior management team has been put in place to support its growth plans for 2021, explains the company, which includes expanding into Asia. The fashion brand, which has already had success in the UK, Europe, American and Australia, is looking to take on Asia by working with a Chinese digital marketing company to raise its profile and help increase e-commerce sales.

To accelerate its growth in the region, Boda Skins recently raised 500,000 pounds in funding from Barclays and Funding Circle. This investment will also be used to expand its product range and core technology.

The developments to its product range will see Boda Skins dropping new capsule collections each season, starting in 2021. These “condensed collections” will include the brand’s most influential pieces, including puffer jackets, shearling jackets, sunglasses, denim, boots and face masks, and a wide range of leather jackets.

The company is also working on sustainable initiatives for 2021, including zero-waste packaging and an innovative buy-back scheme for customers, where it will turn old jackets into reusable rucksacks that will then be used to send out new products in. This will be available from the spring.

Commenting on the appointments and expansion plans, Alexander, said in a statement: “We’re so lucky to have such talented new employees on board, with the experience and expertise to help us achieve our ambitions. We’ve had increased demand from Asia but haven’t launched fully there yet, so that will be our main focus for the remainder of the year and 2021.

“The whole team has been amazing in working through the pandemic and it’s testament to their hard work that sales have soared, despite the delays and challenges with global supply chains.

“We already make quality leather jackets that can last a lifetime, but by 2021, our aim is to ensure there’s zero single use throwaway packaging, which is something we’re very passionate about.”

Images: courtesy of Boda Skins