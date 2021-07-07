Boden appoints executive chairman

British fashion brand Boden has named Glen T. Senk as its new executive chairman to lead the retailer through its “ambitious growth plans”.

American-born Senk helped build Anthropologie from a single-store prototype to a billion-dollar global brand. He subsequently became chief executive of Urban Outfitters Inc., the listed company which includes Anthropologie, Free People and namesake Urban Outfitters.

In a statement, Boden said that Senk brings “considerable international and digital experience,” which will assist the group in its plans to double the size of its business, with a focus on growth from America and other international markets.

He assumes his role with Boden this month, replacing Julian Granville, who becomes Boden’s new deputy chairman. Senk has been a non-executive director of Boden for four years and has known Boden founder and creative director Johnnie Boden and Granville for more than 20 years.

Commenting on his new role at Boden, Senk said in a statement: “I will never forget the first time I saw a Boden catalogue more than 20 years ago. I knew immediately that I had come across a unique and special brand – a brand full of life, energy and authenticity. I look forward to working with Johnnie, Julian and the team to bring this successful, extraordinary brand to even more people.”

Having achieved sales of 388 million pounds in 2019, Boden is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary. Current trading is strong with 10 percent revenue growth for the first six months of 2021.

The British retailer is planning significant investment to further its growth plans in markets such as the US, where it launched in 2002. It has since become the second biggest-selling UK-owned women’s apparel brand in the US market.

International sales now account for 65 percent of Boden’s sales and the US is the largest market.

Commenting on the appointment, Johnnie Boden said: “I have known and admired Glen for many years. He must be one of the best fashion retailers in the world. He combines an amazing creative understanding with a razor-sharp analytical mind. I truly believe Boden can double in size. We have huge opportunities in all our markets but especially in the US.”

Granville added: “Glen is a fantastic addition to our management team. He is a rare talent and his experience of premium brands in multi-channel, global markets will be key to the next phase in the Boden’s story. I genuinely feel we have pulled off a coup in persuading him to lead the business and I can’t think of anyone in the world I would rather hand over to. I am very excited to be working alongside him in my new role as deputy chairman.”

Boden trades in over 60 countries, including the UK, France and Germany and has more than 1000 employees across all markets. In 2017, Boden opened its first bricks-and-mortar central London flagship shop on the King’s Road.