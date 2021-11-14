Boden eyes international expansion with executive hires

Boden has appointed Michael Monday as its new chief commercial officer. Monday’s hire comes after the British catalogue retailer appointed Glen Senk as executive chairman in May.

Monday was previously the chief merchandise officer at Arhaus, an American retailer, and also held senior roles at Anthropologie and Free People. Monday’s appointment suggests Boden will be putting extra focus on the U.S. and international markets, having also appointed a new chief marketing officer, Mr Yale Varty.

Glen Senk said in a statement: “Hiring Michael and Yale represents an important moment for Boden as our future vision comes to life, looking to double the size of the business by developing our digital offering and expanding in the US and other international markets, where we are seeing increasingly high demand.

“With more than 20 years of success in multi-channel, vertically branded premium women’s clothing, Michael is perfectly positioned to play a pivotal role in Boden’s ambitious next chapter. Additionally, Yale brings a wealth of experience in transforming businesses into digitally focused operations. They are brilliant additions to our executive team, and I look forward to working with them to help achieve our growth plans.”