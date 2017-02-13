Boden names new chief executive

British fashion brand Boden has named former Tesco director Jill Easterbrook as chief executive officer.

Her appointment comes as Boden reshuffled its top roles within the business, with former chief executive officer Julian Glanville stepping into the role of executive chairman, while founder Johnnie Boden has become creative director.

Easterbrook joins Boden on February 27 and will “work closely” with Granville and Johnnie Boden, said the press statement.

Previously at Tesco, Easterbrook held numerous leadership roles over her 15-year tenure, including managing director of Tesco UK clothing and group business transformation director.

Commenting on her new role, Easterbrook said: “I have long been a fan and customer of Boden. I am very pleased to be joining such an exciting and dynamic brand and look forward to continuing to build on the success the business has already achieved.”

Johnnie Boden added: “I am delighted to welcome Jill to Boden. She’s going to be fantastic at this job and I can’t wait for her to start.”

Founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden with just eight menswear pieces, Boden has become known as a quirky, stylish British fashion brand for women and children. It currently has more than 1.5 million customers worldwide and trades in over 60 countries.