Bon-Ton Stores promotes Chad Stauffer as President of merchandising

The Bon-Ton Stores has announced the promotion of Chad Stauffer to the position of President of merchandising and marketing, effective immediately. The company said, Stauffer will have responsibility of leading the company's merchandising, marketing and ecommerce strategy.

Commenting on Stauffer's appointment, Bill Tracy, the company’s President and CEO, said in a statement: "We're thrilled to recognize Chad's contributions to Bon-Ton and proven leadership skills with this promotion. We are confident that, in this newly created role, he will drive continued execution of our merchandising and marketing strategies as our broader management team remains focused on our comprehensive turnaround plan to drive improved performance and establish a sustainable capital structure that will help us succeed long term."

Stauffer has spent ten years at Bon-Ton, most recently serving as EVP of merchandising. He was previously SVP and general merchandise manager of men's, children's and home, and prior to that group VP of private brand strategic planning and product development for men's and children's for the company. He has previously worked at Belk Department stores as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of Home Store, and prior to that, as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of children's apparel, accessories & toys. He has also held positions on the merchandise teams at Sports Authority, Kohl's, J.C. Penney, and May Department Stores.

"I am excited about taking on this new role and working with our marketing and ecommerce teams to implement our key initiatives. We remain focused on building powerful merchandising assortments that meet our customers' needs across a broad spectrum of occasions, as well as improving customer engagement through refinement of our marketing programs," added Stauffer.

Picture credit:Bon-Ton Stores media relations