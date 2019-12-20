Bonmarché CEO Helen Connolly steps down

Bonmarché CEO Helen Connolly has reportedly exited the company after three years at its helm.

Connolly, who joined Bonmarché in August 2016, officially resigned from her position on 9 December, according to Drapers.

She previously worked as senior buying director for George at Asda and succeeded previous Bonmarché CEO Beth Butterwick, who left the value fashion retailer in December 2015.

In October, Bonmarché collapsed into administration, putting roughly 2,900 jobs at risk.

The retailer, which was founded in 1982, warned in March that it was facing tough trading and said it expected to lose around five million pounds this year.

In November, rival fashion chain Peacocks was named as the "preferred bidder" for Bonmarché by administrator FRP Advisory after the deadline for bids ended on 15 November.

The administrator noted, however, that negotiations were still ongoing and that a deal was not confirmed.

It also said that 30 “underperforming and unsustainable” stores would close by 11 December, with staff potentially being made redundant.