Boohoo announces appointment of John Lyttle as its new CEO

Boohoo Group plc has announced the appointment of John Lyttle as Chief Executive Officer with effect from March 15, 2019. Lyttle is joining the company from Primark Stores Limited, where he is currently serving as the chief operating officer. After Lyttle takes on the new role, Mahmud Kamani, currently Joint Chief Executive, will become Group Executive Chairman of the company and the company said, his focus and responsibilities will evolve more towards the long-term strategic direction for the Boohoo Group and away from the day to day running of the business.

Commenting on the executive changes, Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, Joint Chief Executives of Boohoo Group, said in a statement: "We have got to know John over a number of years and are convinced he has the necessary skills to complement what we already have and take the group on to its next stage of growth. Both of us remain totally committed to the business and will ensure a measured and careful handover. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter Williams for his great contribution to the group during his time as chairman."

Boohoo announces senior executive changes

Additionally, the company has announced that Carol Kane, currently Joint Chief Executive, will remain on the main board in an executive role and will assume the title of Group Co-Founder and Executive Director with effect from March 15, 2019. She will continue to lead the vision for the Group's creativity and multi- brand strategy focussed around the positioning of the Boohoo Group's brands (Boohoo, Boohooman, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal) and overseeing the development of the product proposition.

The company further said that Peter Williams, who as non-executive chairman has successfully overseen the company's transition from an unquoted company to one of the leading companies on AIM over an important period in the group's development will be stepping down from his role with effect from March 15, 2019. The board intends to recruit a further independent non-executive director.

“Like Mahmud and Carol, I am delighted to have secured the services of such an experienced international retailer as John Lyttle. The boohoo group is at a key moment in its development and combining John's skills with those of Mahmud and Carol will enable a step change into a new era for the group," added Williams.

John Lyttle to join Boohoo as CEO

The company added that during his eight-year tenure at Primark turnover has grown by 158 percent to over 7billion pounds and operating profit has grown by 116 percent to 735 million pounds (to the year ended September 16, 2017). His earlier career involved senior roles at Matalan and the Arcadia Group.

Commenting on his new role at Boohoo, Lyttle said: "I have known Mahmud and Carol for a number of years and have watched the growth of the boohoo group with admiration. I am hugely excited to be joining the group at this key stage of its growth and capitalising on what is a global opportunity."

Boohoo added that Lyttle's appointment is a key constituent of the group's positioning for its next stage of growth and will be accompanied by a number of changes to the existing main board roles, all of which are designed to support the journey of the group through its further international expansion.

Picture:Boohoo media centre