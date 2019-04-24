Boohoo appoints independent non-executive director

Online fashion group Boohoo Group plc has announced that Brian Small is joining the board as an independent non‐executive director with immediate effect. Upon his appointment, the company said, Small will take on the role as Chair of the group's audit committee.

Commenting on Small’s appointment, Mahmud Kamani, Group Executive Chairman of Boohoo, said in a statement: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Brian to the Boohoo group. Brian's background and expertise in the retail industry will be a strong asset to the board."

Small, who brings vast experience to the Boohoo board, was most recently CFO of JD Sports plc for nearly 15 years. Prior to this role, he was operations finance director at Intercare Group Plc and has also been finance director of a number of other companies. He qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1981.

"I am thrilled to join Boohoo at such an exciting time for the group as its disruptive ecommerce platform continues to achieve scale internationally,” added Small.