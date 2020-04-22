Boohoo appoints Kath Smith as independent non-executive director

Boohoo Group Plc has announced the appointment of Kath Smith to the board as an Independent Non‐Executive Director, with effect from May 1, 2020. Smith, the company said in a statement, is currently a Non‐Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc.

Commenting on the development, Mahmud Kamani, Group Executive Chairman oft he group said: “I am delighted to welcome Kath to the company. Her commercial insight will be a great asset to the board and the business as it continues to develop and grow. We are looking forward to working with her.“

In addition, the company added, Sara Murray is stepping down as a non‐executive director, who chairs the company’s nomination committee and is the senior independent director. Brian Small, Deputy Chairman, will be appointed to these positions with effect from today.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Sara for her positive contribution to the company and in particular for her role as senior independent director and her stewardship of the nomination committee,” added Kamani.