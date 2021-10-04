Boohoo appoints Kirsty Britz as non-executive director

Boohoo has appointed Kirsty Britz to the board as non-executive director, with effect from today. The company said in a statement that Britz will become a member of the audit and risk committees on appointment.

Commenting on Britz’s appointment to the board, Mahmud Kamani, Boohoo group executive chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kirsty to the board and look forward to the contribution she will bring. Her extensive ESG experience will help ensure the board remains focused on making balanced and sustainable decisions that factor in the impact of our strategy on multiple stakeholder groups.”

The company added that the new appointment brings additional expertise to the board, particularly in areas of environmental, social and governance matters. Over the last twelve months the group has strengthened its board with three non-executive director appointments, resulting in a board that comprises a majority of Independent Directors.

Britz is currently the director of sustainable banking at NatWest Group plc and an independent member of the professional standards committee at HMRC. Prior to joining NatWest Group, she held the role of director of citizenship at Barclays. She has served as a member of UKRI sustainability advisory group and as a member of NERC independent research panel and has held various sustainability, brand strategy and marketing roles in the retail, telecommunications and advertising sectors.

“I look forward to helping the group develop its sustainability approach, embedding it into strategy, governance and operations, and ensuring the board remains focused on building practices fit for a sustainable future,” added Britz.