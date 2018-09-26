Boohoo non-executive director David Forbes steps down

Boohoo Group Plc has said that its non-executive director David Forbes has decided to leave the board with effect from October 26, 2018. On his departure, the company added, Sara Murray, non-executive director, will step into the role of Senior Independent Director.

Commenting on Forbes’ decision, Peter Williams, non-executive Chairman of Boohoo Group, said in a statement: "On behalf of the board, I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution to boohoo. David's counsel as senior independent director during the period following the company becoming public has been invaluable."

Forbes is currently the company's Senior Independent Director and chairs the audit committee.

"We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to David for his service to boohoo over the past four years,” added Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, Joint Chief Executives of Boohoo Group.