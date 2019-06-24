Boohoo snags head of merchandising from Arcadia Group

James Linsell has left his role as head of merchandising for the Arcadia Group's Miss Selfridges to join Boohoo in the same role. Linsell had spent seven years with the Arcadia Group, first as a senior merchandiser before being promoted to head of merchandising in 2018.

Linsell's departure from the Arcadia Group occurs amidst a time of struggle for the company. The company announced in May that the Miss Selfridge flagship store in London will close this July.

For most of this year, the retail group owned by Sir Philip Green had been in trouble with declining sales throughout its portfolio of brands, which includes Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans and Burton. Green has been pushing forward with the restructuring his retail empire with plans that include several store closures.