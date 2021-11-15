Bottega Veneta appoints Matthieu Blazy as creative director

When Kering made the unexpected announcement Daniel Lee was exiting Bottega Veneta it also hinted it at a reshuffle from within the brand.

On Monday Kering confirmed this notion, announcing Matthieu Blazy as Creative Director, a promotion from his previous role of Design Director.

Born in Paris in 1984, Matthieu Blazy is a graduate of La Cambre in Brussels. He started his fashion career as Men’s Designer for Raf Simons, before joining Maison Martin Margiela to design the ‘Artisanal’ line and the Women’s RTW show. In 2014, he became Senior Designer at Céline, before working again with Raf Simons at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019. He was appointed RTW Design Director at Bottega Veneta in 2020. A French and Belgian national, he lives between Antwerp and Milan.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, declared: “Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury House. Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, stated: “The very solid foundations, specific codes and unique identity of Bottega Veneta enable us to nurture great ambitions for the future of this luxury House. I am confident that Matthieu Blazy’s wealth of experience and broad cultural background will allow him to bring his creative impetus to the task of carrying on the legacy of Bottega Veneta.”

Matthieu Blazy will present his first collection for Bottega Veneta in February 2022.